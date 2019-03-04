Martha Ann Elizabeth Noe

Martha Ann Elizabeth (Beltz) Noe, 82, of Tomah passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at the Morrow Home in Sparta. She was born March 2, 1936, to Charles and Claira (Meyer) Beltz.
Martha worked for over 30 years for Union Camp in Tomah. She also owned and operated her own sewing business and always enjoyed sewing for others, especially for the Tomah Police Department, the Tomah Ambulance Department and the Tomah Fire Department. Martha enjoyed listening to Daniel O’Donnell and Elvis. She was an avid Packers fan and more than anything enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her sons, Jeff (Lisa) Noe and Dan (Candace) Beltz; grandchildren, Nicholas (Terra) Noe, Adam (Heidi) Noe, Ethan (Amber Meyer) Noe, Otto “Danny” Beltz, Dusty Beltz, Dominique (Cole) Budde, Dakota (Judy) Beltz, Jerry (Kelly) Edwards, Shawn (Shannon) Edwards; great-grandchildren, Katlyn, Landyn and Brynnlee Noe, Kimberly Hauser, Joslyn, Rowan, Rose, Naomi and Neriah Edwards, Finley Beltz, Candace Budde, Brody Beltz, Rylie Beltz and Landen Stowesand.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Samuel.
According to Martha’s wishes, no formal services will be held. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.