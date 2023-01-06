GENOA—Martin A. “Marty” Oneal, age 66, of Genoa, WI, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. He entered the world on November 12, 1956 as one of the six hooligans born to Paul and Janet (Brown) Oneal of Romance, WI; his siblings are: Paulette, Kathy, Jenny, Bobby, and Rosie. Marty went on to marry the love of his life, Christie Matson, on December 1, 1984, and together they had four children: Jeremy, Erica, Beth, and Tessa, and one very spoiled grandchild, Leo. There isn’t enough ink in the world to list all the many people Marty touched the lives of; he leaves a massive hole in so many hearts because he was a one-of-a-kind guy that can never be replaced. All are welcome to celebrate Marty’s Life on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 4:00 PM until close at Rudy’s Bar in Genoa, WI. In light of allergies to plants and flowers, cards of condolence are preferred and may be sent to Christie Oneal at P.O. Box 248, Viroqua, WI 54665. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is assisting the family. The goodbyes weren’t said. The I’ll miss you hugs weren’t given. Because things stopped without my permission. So here I am, saying it in a whisper from afar, but it is screaming in my head. I love you. I’ll miss you. This isn’t goodbye though. It is a new beginning. Not an end. — Jennae Cecelia Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com