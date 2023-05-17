WESTBY—Martin Allen Mosher was born on August 18, 1967, and found peace on May 13, 2023. He is survived by family and friends who cherished his generous heart and contagious laugh while being comforted by the fond thoughts of joyous times spent together. In caring memory, remember to treasure one another and find blessings every day as we all journey on our path to tranquility in Heaven surrounded by loved ones.