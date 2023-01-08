We said our final “Hasty Bananas” to Martin J. Callaway on the final day of 2022. Martin was born in Dubuque, Iowa, to Gertrude and Williard Callaway on July 22, 1934. He wore many hats throughout his life, but whether he was known as Butch, Cal, Dad C, Poppa or Marty, his kindness, generosity and ready sense of humor brought joy to everyone he encountered.

After graduating La Farge High School in 1952, Marty joined the U.S. Navy for four years. He then attended Platteville State Teachers College for 1½ years. Missing the military life, Marty joined the Air Force. He was stationed in Illinois, Washington, Germany, North Africa, Denmark, France and England where he worked on F86 D/L planes. During his May 19, 1956, weekend pass, he married Mary Young in Viroqua. He was discharged in 1959.

Upon returning to civilian life, Marty began his plumbing apprenticeship with AJ Robb in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, and completed the apprenticeship with RH Lovold in La Crosse and became a master plumber.

Missing the military life, Marty joined the U.S. Naval Reserves in 1972 as a "SeaBee." After eight years of monthly drills in Minneapolis, he was instrumental in starting a "SeaBee" unit based in La Crosse. Marty continued as a reservist until he was called to active duty as a reserves recruiter in 1984. In 1991, he was transferred to Minneapolis as a zone supervisor. He retired as a Chief Petty Officer in 1994. Marty was a lifetime member of the SeaBee Veteran's of America and received multiple commendations from both the Air Force and the Navy.

Marty never forgot the importance of family, church, youth, friends and volunteerism. He said, “If I can make a difference in one person's life, my life is worthwhile.” He led a life of service. He served as an advisor to Methodist Youth Groups, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Demolay and Job's Daughters. Marty joined Asbury UMC (now Faith UMC) in 1961 and was very involved with church life. Marty was an active member of Masonic Lodge 190, Smith Chapter 13 and Recharm Chapter 118, Royal Arch Masons, Smith Council 10 Royal and Select Masons, La Crosse Commandery 9 Knights Templar, White Shrine of Jerusalem, Zor Shrine and Eastern Star; all organizations with the purpose of serving others. He was a proud member of American Legion Post #52, DAV, Navy League and Korean War Veteran's Association. He was a 60-year member of the United Association of Plumbers and Pipe Fitters. He worked with the Red Cross, both by donating and assisting with blood drives. Marty volunteered at the Tomah VA as a driver and a go-fer. For years, he and his wife, Mary, delivered Mobile Meals that always included a note of cheer from him. In 2018, Marty received the Jefferson Award for Public Service. In addition to his many volunteer positions, he was always at the ready to help anyone who needed an extra hand. From helping build swing sets for grandchildren to middle of the night plumbing emergencies for friends, you could always count on Marty.

Above all, Marty loved his family. He rarely missed a concert, play or sporting event for his children and grandchildren. Traveling, camping, family reunions and trips to the condo were enjoyed by all. He loved playing cards, especially euchre. Marty, "The Yahtzee King," was always already to play.

Marty was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Richard; daughter-in-law, Terri; and his brother, Willard (Bill); along with several in-laws; nieces and nephews.

Marty is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary, and children: Vicki (Stephen) Brokaw, Mary (David) Van Voorhis, David (Karen) Callaway, and Dawn (Bob) Mainz, and daughter-in-law, Emma Callaway. He had six grandchildren: Benjamin (Susan) Van Voorhis, Emily Van Voorhis, Kali and Ari Brokaw, John Mainz, and Danielle (Alex) Zhu, and step-granddaughter, Colleen Harvey. He also had four great-grandchildren: Cassidy Van Voorhis, William Van Voorhis, Ian Li Zhu, Callaway (Cal) Van Voorhis; a step great-grandchild, Alex Harvey; sister, Dorothy (Mert) Pederson; loving inlaws and many nieces and nephews.

Our family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Hillview Care Center for the care and compassion shown to Marty during his stays there, as well as a special thanks to Gundersen Hospice for the gentle and soothing care shown to us all at the end of his life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Shriner's Children Hospital Office of Development, 205 E. River Parkway, Minneapolis, MN 55414; Children's Miracle Network, 1836 South Ave., La Crosse, WI 54601; or a charity of your choice.

Marty may be gone from us physically, but he lives on in the hearts of all the lives he touched in his time here on earth. Rest well, good and faithful servant. You will be sorely missed.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Faith United Methodist Church, 1818 Redfield St., La Crosse. Military honors will follow at the church. Pastor Karen Bankes will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, with an Eastern Star Service followed by a Masonic Service starting at 6 p.m. at the La Crosse Masonic Center, 118 Eighth St. S. A visitation will also be held at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.