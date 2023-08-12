CHIPPEWA FALLS—Martin J. “Marty” Swoboda, 63, of Chippewa Falls, died Friday, July 14, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire surrounded by family.

He was born December 4, 1959, to John “Jack” and Yvonne “Toots” (Sarazin) Swoboda.

Marty graduated from Chippewa Falls High School and then served in the U.S. Army. Following his discharge, he moved to Marshfield where he worked for 20+ years at Automated Products, Inc.

In 2012, he moved back to Chippewa Falls and worked various temp jobs at ITW Deltar Fasteners, Premium Waters, and the Salvation Army.

Marty loved rock and roll music and was a drummer in a band with his brother. He also enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, fishing, hunting, the outdoors, and riding his bicycle. Marty loved spending time with his friends and family. He loved Wisconsin sports, his favorite teams were the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Wisconsin Badgers Football.

Marty is survived by his daughter, Abigail Swoboda (fiance, Ryan Milich) of Marshfield; son, Samuel Swoboda (fiancee, Emily Seidel) of Marshfield; grandchildren: Kailey Kelm, Madelyn Milich, Archer Milich, Eli Swoboda, and Liam Swoboda; sisters: Roxanne (Jerry) Hallman of Chippewa Falls, and Nancy (Dan) Berg of South Haven, MN; brothers: Brian (Patti) Swoboda of Marshfield, John Swoboda (fiancee, Tanya Larsen) of Rome, WI, and Travis Swoboda (fiancee, Mahriah Spatz) of Marshfield; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Shaun Schneider.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m., Friday, August 18, 2023 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2:00 p.m., with Deacon Dan Rider officiating. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and we will used for a memorial brick at Irvine Park Zoo.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.