CALEDONIA, Minn. — Martin Otto Ranzenberger, of Caledonia, passed away Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at Gunderson Health System in La Crosse, after attending a family gathering in Sheldon, Minn.
Martin was born Nov. 11, 1929, in Spring Grove, Minn., to Henry and Elsa (Meyer) Ranzenberger. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Caledonia of which he was a lifetime member.
Martin continued to farm the family farm which was his home for 88 years. After semi-retiring from farming he enjoyed working at Caledonia Livestock Auction and Equity Livestock for 29 years, along with visiting other sales barns in the area. After he stopped traveling to the sales barn he enjoyed watching the cattle auctions on the computer.
He was a member of the committee which purchased Camp Winnebago and served on the board. He also served as a Caledonia Township director for 27 years. He was an active member of the Houston Co., Pork Producers and enjoyed frying pork burgers at community events. He could be found at card tables around the area playing euchre for many years and enjoyed the company of others at Elsie’s and the Redwood. He enjoyed mowing lawn and made his final trip on the mower last week.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Lommen) who he married June 13,1954. They were blessed with five children, Steven of Spring Grove, Linda (Larry) Arentz of West Salem, Jeff (Dorothy) of Caledonia, Kathy (Mark Schulte) of Mabel and Sara, deceased May 6 1991. He is also survived by grandchildren, Kyle Ranzenberger and Katie (Dustin) King; and great-grandchildren, Kami and Kasen King; stepgranddaughter, Holli Smith and her son, Trevor Arentz; two sisters, Delores (Duane) Deters of Caledonia and Irene Ranzenberger of Jefferson, Wis; brother-in-law, Everett Sollien of Mabel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-law, Harry and Stella Lommen; siblings, Raymond (Gertrude), Arnold (Norma), Hulda, Harold (Callie), Armie (Iris), Harlan, Lloyd (Marlene); and sister-in-law, Lois Sollien; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia. The Rev Tom Schultz and the Rev. Jon Wolff Will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday, both at the church.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.