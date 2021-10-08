 Skip to main content
Marvin A. Skaugh

Marvin A. Skaugh, age 91, of rural Blair, died on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 in the Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Trempealeau Valley Lutheran Church with burial in the church cemetery both in rural Taylor.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. in the Jack Funeral Home in Blair and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

A complete obituary may be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.

