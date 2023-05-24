CHIPPEWA FALLS — Marvin Jerome Duss, age 89, of Chippewa Falls passed away at Lake Hallie Memory Care on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Marvin was born on Aug. 19, 1933, to Clarence John Duss and Anna Marie Hendricks in Boyd, Wisconsin.

Marvin served in the Army from 1954 to 1958, with some of that time being a MP in Germany. Upon returning to the United States, he discovered that flying was not his favorite thing, therefore any further adventures in his life were always done with great joy in a conversion van getting donuts with grandchildren or heading to Branson with June to meet his 508th MP military buddies.

Marvin worked at the A&P in Chippewa Falls then moved on to work at Central Storage in Eau Claire for 27 years before retiring. Marvin married Barb Spaeth on May 24, 1969, which later ended in divorce. On Aug. 15, 1981, Marv married June Watson. June passed away May 15, 2018.

While deer hunting with his sons and grandsons, Marv always made sure there was a warm fire going to not only keep you warm but to stand around so he could tell great stories along with his jokes. Bowling was another hobby that Marv enjoyed doing for many years at the Chippewa Falls bowling alley.

Marvin is survived by his daughter, Debbie (Duane) Anderson of Lily, Wisconsin; sons: Butch (Wendy) Duss of Chippewa Falls, Randy (Susan) Duss of Chippewa Falls, Gary Duss of Eau Claire, Jeff (Kelly) Duss of Eau Claire; sister, Delores (Dale) Fredrickson of Stanley, Wisconsin; he is also survived by step-daughters: Priscilla (Kenneth) Stanley of Lebanon, Indiana, Cherilyn Thompson of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, Leslie (Cathy) Boyd of Henderson, Kentucky; along with many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Ken Hendricks and Melvin Duss; son, Terry Duss; wife, June Duss.

The family wishes to thank the Lake Hallie Memory Care staff for not only taking excellent care of Marv, but to also say thanks for listening to those crazy jokes he told day after day for over five years. You all touched Marv’s heart along with ours for all the kindness you showed.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the West Chapel Location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, with Reverend Tim Hallett officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. up until the time of the service at the funeral home. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 53 and VFW Post 7232 following the service. Inurnment will take place at later date at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, Wisconsin.

