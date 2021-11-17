 Skip to main content
Marvin LeRoy Lee

WESTBY—Marvin LeRoy Lee, age 95, of Westby, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the Norseland Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Pastor Alyssa Weaver will officiate. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Marvin will be laid to rest at Coon Prairie Cemetery.

A lunch will take place after burial in the reception room at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby.

Online condolences and a complete obituary may be found at www.vossfh.com.

