INDEPENDENCE—Marvin Litscher, 77, of Independence, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls, WI.

He was born on October 25, 1944, in Arcadia, to Norbert and Genevieve (Wolfe) Litscher. Marvin grew up on a farm in Fountain City, WI. He married Diane Servais on May 14, 1966, in Fountain City and the couple farmed together in rural Independence until retirement. Marvin enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, woodworking, and gardening. He also liked to go on long walks with his dog Marlo. He loved spending time with his family and friends; whenever Marvin was present there was sure to be joy and laughter as he was always telling jokes.

He was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and the Buffalo County Farm Bureau Federation.

Marvin is survived by his three children: Marie (Craig) Stancl of Rochester, MN, Mark (June) Litscher of Chippewa Falls and Marlet (Tony) Pyka of Independence; two brothers: Leonard (Carol) Litscher and Marcel (Carol) Litscher; three sisters: Cleo (Jerome) Rumpel, Noreen (Roger) Haines, and Wanda Putz; six grandchildren: Jarrett, Hanna and Paige Litscher, Grace, Ben and Nathan Pyka. Marvin is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Diane; brother-in-law, Robert Putz; and several nieces and nephews.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with burial in the church cemetery. All family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Litscher shed located at S1369 Matchey Road, Independence on August 8, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.—8:00 p.m.

We would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Lake Hallie Memory Care and Mayo Clinic Hospice for their compassionate care of Marvin.

