Marvin Manske

Marvin E. Manske, 70, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Pastor Roger Sachs will officiate. Visitations will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11 at the Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, in the Prairie Room and also one hour before the service Monday at the church. To view the full obituary, please visit www.couleecremation.com.

Marvin Manske
