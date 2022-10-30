Marvin "Marv" Alan Iverson

The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Gundersen Hospital Hospice for their attentive care during the brief time that he was there. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting with the arrangements. Per Marv's wishes, the family will hold a private ceremony at Viroqua Cemetery at a later date. The complete obituary may be found, and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.