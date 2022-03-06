Marvin "Marv" John Becker

LA CROSSE — Marvin John Becker, age 82, loving husband of Kathy, passed away peacefully with her by his side to be with his parents and siblings who passed before him. Marv was born on February 18, 1940, to Henry and Gertrude (Michaels) Becker.

Marv was raised on his family farm on St. Joseph Ridge. He attended St. Joseph Ridge grade school and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1958. Marv married Judith Torgerson (Arnold) in 1960. To this union, they had five children. They later divorced.

Marv worked in the service industry until 1990 when he co-purchased Cary Heating and Air Conditioning with longtime friend Carl Newcomb. Marv loved the business they built and went to the office every day. He loved to talk to his customers and looked forward to that the most. In 1991, he married Kathy (LePage) Becker. Marv completely retired in 2020.

Marv is survived by his loving wife; five children: Marva (Karen Davis) Becker, Joan (Scott) Steiger, Bill (Margie) Becker, Andrea (Gary Kozelka II) Modlin, Jennifer (Matt) Ostricki; seven grandchildren: Lindsay (Gabriel), Matthew, Nick (Caitlyn), Makenzie (Brady), Connor, Evan and Christopher; two great grandchildren: Jaxson and Baby Turner; and his sassy cat, Lilly.

He is preceded in death by brothers: Daniel and Henry; sister-in-law, Francis; brother-in-law, Hank (Butch) Klos; and daughter-in-law, Cathy Strassman.

Marv was very proud of the business that him and Carl created and that business became his life and his customers were very important to him. He retired once at 65, but continued to work non-stop any time he could all the way through 2019. He will be greatly missed.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory are helping the family with the arrangements.