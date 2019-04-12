GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Marvin “Marv” Levi Pedretti, 88, of Guttenberg died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Guttenberg Care Center, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Marv was born Sept. 17, 1930, in Genoa, son of Peter and Virginia (Levi) Pedretti. He received his education in Genoa and served his country during the Korean War 1951-1953. He served as an aircraft mechanic and was discharged as a staff sergeant.
He married Christal Wedwick at St. Charles Church in Genoa, Oct. 21, 1952, and together they raised three daughters. Marv farmed until 1957, raising dairy cattle, hogs and tobacco, in the Genoa area. In April 1957, he began working for the U.S. Corps of Engineers at Lock and Dam #8, as a laborer and worked his way up to Lock-master at Lock and Dam #10, in Guttenberg. Over the years he worked at several locks and dams in the St. Paul District. He received many awards during his years with the government and retired as Lock-master at Lock and Dam #10 April 1, 1995, with 41 years and seven months of service.
Marv was a lifetime Amvets member, serving as treasurer of the group for many year, and was also a member of the Eagles club. He was also on the Genoa and Guttenberg Volunteer Fire Departments for a total of 31 years. Marv donated over nine gallons of blood to the Guttenberg Hospital Walking Blood Bank and the American Red Cross. He had a passion for hunting and fishing and all things outdoors. He enjoyed turkey hunting each spring and fall and was a lifetime deer hunter, starting at the age of 12, in Wisconsin and every year thereafter, often covering three states each year, Iowa, Wisconsin and Wyoming. He was proud to note that he was a member of the “Doug Geuder Hunting Crew” for over 40 years. After his retirement in 1995, Marv spent his time helping his neighbors, his family and volunteering each year building wood crafts for the church festivals. He also played a lot of euchre with his friends and family.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 66 years, Christal; three daughters, Kim (Bill) Snook of Dubuque, Iowa, Kay Pedretti of Woodbury, Minn., and Karen (Jerry) Proctor of Palatine, Ill.; five grandchildren, Tony Snook, Angela (Nick) Salter and Shane, Scott Proctor, Julia Proctor, Zach Proctor; siblings, Harlan “Ole” (Diane) Pedretti of Le Claire, Iowa, and Linda (Royce) Scott of Birmingham, Ala.; sisters-in-law, Anna Pedretti, Mary Pedretti, Marie Pedretti, Louise Olson; brothers-in-law, Jim Bright, Wayne Wedwick; plus many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Marv is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Alvin, Lawrence, Kenneth and Dale Pedretti; and two sisters, Carol (Jerome) Hommen and Dorothy Bright; as well as 11 brothers and sisters-in-law, of the Wedwick family.
Funeral was April 5, in Guttenberg Iowa. He was surrounded by many friends, family and community members. He lays to rest at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Guttenberg Iowa.