Marvis C. Hanson

NEW ALBIN, IA—Marvis C. Hanson, 86, of New Albin, Iowa, passed away at Caledonia Care and Rehab on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Evangelical Church of Peace in Freeburg. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of service, Thursday, at the church.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be offered and a complete obituary may be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

