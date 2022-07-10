 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Mary Ann B. Manhart, 80, of La Crescent, Minn., passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, July 4, 2022. She was born in La Crosse, Wis., to Arthur and Mary (Bahr) Becker.

Mary Ann is survived by her children: Greg Manhart, Gary Manhart (Annissa Ulbrich), Susan Rose and George Manhart; five grandchildren and one great grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private family services will be held with Father John L. Evans II from Crucifixion Catholic Church officiating. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, St. Joseph Ridge, Wis.

The Manhart and Rose family would like to say a heartfelt thank you to family and friends who have supported Mary Ann throughout her illness. The kind team from St. Croix Hospice cared so lovingly for Mary Ann and we will fondly remember the support from Jenni, Mickki, Skylarr, and Betsy, among others who brought comfort to Mary Ann.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crescent Chapel, is assisting the family.

