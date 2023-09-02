Mary Ann Bornheimer, age 90, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2023 at Gundersen Health System with family at her side. She was born at Grandview Hospital in La Crosse, WI to Herbert and Beatrice (Harty) Kelly on April 27, 1933. She was raised in Soldiers Grove, WI and graduated from Soldiers Grove High School, Class of 1951.

Mary Ann married Louis Bornheimer of Cashton, WI on June 2, 1956 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Gays Mills, WI. She worked for several years at St. Francis Hospital-La Crosse in Nutrition Services.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Louis; daughter, Sharon (Jeff) Bryant; granddaughters: Kelly Bryant and Lauren Bryant; son, Martin Bornheimer; grandsons: Heath Bornheimer and Matthew (Bethany) Bornheimer; and great-granddaughter, Mila Joy Bornheimer. Mary Ann is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, William “Bill” and Joanne Thoftne; niece, Laura Thoftne; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ed and Alberta (Bornheimer) Wolf; nephews: Rodney Geier and John (Carol) Geier; and niece, Jean Geier. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in law and sister-in-law, Robert and Marie (Bornheimer) Geier.

In keeping with Mary Ann’s wishes, there will be no funeral services or visitation. Inurnment services will occur at the Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum in La Crosse at a later date.

Mary Ann was a loving wife, matriarch and friend who often placed the needs of others before her own. During her final years, Mary Ann longed for her hometown of Soldiers Grove with memories that were never forgotten. Blessed be her memory.

