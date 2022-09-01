Mary Ann Christorf, age 75, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on August 23, 2022. Mary Ann (Fuchs) Christorf was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, WI on the morning of May 14, 1947 to Frank and Marie Fuchs. She lived on her family’s farm in Cadott, WI until 1966, when she then went off on her own adventure.

She met her husband, Robert William Christorf in 1967 and began their relationship.

Mary worked a series of jobs including working as a Dental Assistant, working on a ranch, and also working in a nursing home in Cornell, WI.

Mary and Robert moved to Ladysmith in 1971 and welcomed their first child, a son, in 1972. Robert and Mary were married on September 21, 1972. Mary had always wanted a fall wedding and to her delight, she got it.

The couple went on to welcome a daughter and another son. Mary stayed home and cared for their children until they were old enough for her to return to work. Mary then worked at the Jennie-O Turkey Store for 14 years, and then went on to deliver newspapers for an additional 12 years.

She was a member of the Rice Lake Moose Club, the HCE and also the Rice Lake Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Mary’s favorite time of the year was fall. She enjoyed deer hunting season, bonfires and sports. Her favorite teams being the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Wisconsin Badgers. She also enjoyed watching golf.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a natural with children. She always had a loving nature, and truly believed that blood does not make you a family, but that loyalty does. She would always say, while laying her hand over her heart: “It’s what you feel in here that matters”.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Marie Fuchs, her husband: Robert William Christorf, and a son: Robert William Christorf, Jr. She is survived by her daughter: Clara (Christorf) Nedland, son: James Christorf, “adopted” daughter: Michelle (Canyon) Stokes; two grandchildren; three “adopted” grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Mary wanted to express her gratitude and thanks to James, Michelle, Canyon and the Lakeview Hospice staff for providing her with so much love, support and care.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Rice Lake with Pastor Scott Manly officiating. Interment will follow at Weyerhaeuser Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 11, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home in Cameron, WI, and also for the hour prior to services at the church on Sunday. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron.