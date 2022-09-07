 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LA CRESCENT, MN - Mary Ann Conway, 86 of La Crescent, MN passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022. She was born March 31, 1936, in Lake City, Minnesota to Roy and Anna (Russell) Dankwardt.

On March 1, 1969, she married the love of her life, George Conway in Waukon, IA and he preceded her in death on March 16, 2011.

Mary Ann had worked for over 20 years at Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse prior to her retirement. She and George enjoyed traveling across the U.S. She also loved hanging her clothes outside on her clothesline, keeping her lawn weed free, listening intently to her police scanner and all kinds of various animals.

Mary Ann is survived by two daughters: Sue (Jeff) Liebsch and Mary (Mark) Papenfuss both of La Crescent, along with two grandsons, Jeff Harlos and Erik Hoffman. In addition to her husband, George, she was preceded in death by a daughter, JoAnne Harlos; a son-in-law, Mike Harlos, her parents, and an aunt, Marge Dankwardt.

A Prayer Service for Mary Ann will be held at 6:00 P.M. Friday, September 9th at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 South Oak Street, La Crescent with Deacon Gerry Trocinski officiating. Light refreshments will follow. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00 P.M. until the time of the Prayer Service. Please visit www.schumacher-kish.com for an online guestbook.

