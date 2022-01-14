LA CROSSE—Mary Ann Dearman, 85, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse after a short battle with lung cancer. She was born on December 22, 1936 to Edward and Mabel (Bloss) Schmitz. On February 14, 1955, Mary married Robert Peek and he preceded her in death on September 15, 1988. She later married Shirley “Red” Dearman and he also preceded her in death.

Mary held many jobs over her life but the one most dear to her heart was her home day care. She loved her “kids” and they loved her. She still receives Christmas cards from some of her families. She was an active member of American Legion Post 417 working at Chicken Q’s, bake sales and Bingo and Christmas parties for the residents at Mosher Veterans Home, always baking sugar free cookies for the diabetic residents. She was an avid gardener and had beautiful flower gardens and planters. She loved to crochet and spent many hours on various patterns for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her happiest moments were holding her grandbabies and great grandbabies.

Mary is survived by two daughters: Laurel (Robert) Allen, Katherine (Merl) Strong; four sons: Randy Peek, Michael Peek, David (Jodie) Peek, and Robert Peek; thirteen grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two brothers: Joseph (Edith) Schmitz, James (Annette) Schmitz and sister-in-law Joan Schmitz. She was preceded in death by her husbands; a daughter-in-law, Amy Peek and a brother, Edward.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street, La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until the time of the service.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks are highly recommended for the safety of all attendees.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Legion Post 417, 700 Fisherman Road, La Crosse, WI 54603

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com