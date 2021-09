Mary Ann Ernster

Mary was born on May 10, 1930 in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the daughter of Arthur and Dorothy Terpstra. She graduated from Aquinas High School in LaCrosse, Wisconsin in 1948 and married Robert Ernster on June 28, 1952. Mary Ann entered heaven ahead of her four children: Barbara (Steve) Hansel, Susan (Bob) Lindahl, Mark (Gay) Ernster and Michael (Kristin) Ernster; eight grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert in 2006; one sister, Doris Lepsch and one brother, Gene Terpstra.