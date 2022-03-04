The world has a new Guardian angel.

Mary Ann (Feffer) Brownell died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, WI.

She was born March 6, 1935, in Huntley, IL to Mary and Irenus Feffer.

She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, wife, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, neighbor, and friend to anyone she met. In fact, she has been given credit for being the catalyst for at least two marriages we know of and for being there to offer parenting advice, “Just unconditionally love them and be home with them”, to anyone who asked.

In high school, she was a talented baton twirler and taught private baton lessons. At some point during her freshman year, she met Art Brownell through her older brother, Dave, and the seeds of love were planted.

Following her graduation from Crystal Lake High School in 1953, she worked at the First National Bank of Chicago, but her dream was to get married and to raise a large family, she and Art were married on August 4, 1956. She ultimately gave birth to six children, four while she and Art were still living in IL and two more once they moved to La Crosse. She loved children, her family, her friends, life-long learning, and God.

When her youngest entered 2nd grade, she accepted a part-time job as a cook at Emerson Elementary. She loved “loving the children who came through her lunch lines” over the next 17 years before retiring. She also loved the many “surrogate children” she babysat for when she wasn’t working at the school and the many “kids” she welcomed to live in her home, whether for a short time or for years. She also shared her love by opening her home to neighbors, while organizing her birthday group or bible study gatherings, or when volunteering for church groups, Causeway, cub scouts, teaching CCD, and much more.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by husband Art Brownell, son Kurt Brownell, parents Irenus and Mary (Dunker) Feffer, siblings Jeanne MacLaughlin, Dave Feffer, and Jack Feffer, siblings-in-law Reginald “Bud” MacLaughlin and Phyllis Brownell, and in-laws Signe and Arthur Brownell, Sr.

She is survived by her children: Kim (Gary) Thurk, Kris (Susan) Brownell, Kraig (Kevin) Brownell, all in La Crosse, WI, Katie (Paul) Matl, Onalaska, WI, Kyle (Lia) Brownell, Maplewood, MN; 15 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; her brothers: Elton (Patti) Feffer of Delavan, WI and Ray (Nancy) of Crystal Lake, IL; siblings-in-law: Robelle Feffer of Lake Barrington Woods, IL, Mary Lou Feffer of Venice, FL, and Bob Brownell of Mc Henry, IL; dear friends Ida and Ron Winker; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to everyone who provided care and had a hand with making her days brighter. This includes Hannah Gaethke, RN, the many BrightStar caregivers who supplemented care from family making it possible for Mary Ann to return to living in her home until the time of her death, and to the volunteers at Oasis in Onalaska who made it possible for her to have special weekly outings. Finally, thank you to Gundersen and Recover Health for the hospital care they provided our mom with during her final week and the years prior to.

She frequently stated, “When I get old, give me chocolate, a baby, and sun on my back”. She now has an eternity of all that without any ailments.

Friends may call 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse where a rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m., and 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022 before services at the church. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on March 7, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in La Crosse at 11:00 a.m. followed by her burial at Oak Grove Cemetery and then a luncheon in the Blessed Sacrament Parish Hall.

Please consider donating to the “Oasis Respite Program” in Onalaska, WI or the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Mary Ann. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.