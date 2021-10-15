Mary Ann Gerke

On December 11, 1976, she was united in marriage to Richard Gerke at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tomah. Mary worked at First Bank in Tomah for over 20 years. She was an active volunteer at St. Paul’s Lutheran School for many years. Mary enjoyed camping and working outside in her flower garden. She was proud to carry the name “professional traveler” and loved showing her children the world. She never missed an activity or sporting event that involved her children. She attended every one of Lindsey’s college softball games. Mary loved her family more than anything and will be sadly missed. She is survived by her husband, Richard Gerke of Tomah; her son, Jason (Laura) Gerke and their children, Anna, Elaina, Lucas, Jacob and Viviana Gerke all of New Berlin, Wisconsin; her daughter, Lindsey Gerke of Wauwatosa, WI; her mother, Fern Williams of Tomah, WI; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, John, her brother, Steven and an infant son.