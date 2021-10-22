TOMAH—Mary Ann Gerke, age 67, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic Health in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was born October 25, 1953, to John and Fern (Hutchison) Williams. She was a graduate of Brookwood High School.

On December 11, 1976, she was united in marriage to Richard Gerke at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tomah. Mary worked at First Bank in Tomah for over 20 years. She was an active volunteer at St. Paul’s Lutheran School for many years.

Mary enjoyed camping and working outside in her flower garden. She was proud to carry the name “professional traveler” and loved showing her children the world. She never missed an activity or sporting event that involved her children. She attended every one of Lindsey’s college softball games. Mary loved her family more than anything and will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Gerke of Tomah; her son, Jason (Laura) Gerke and their children, Anna, Elaina, Lucas, Jacob and Viviana Gerke all of New Berlin, Wisconsin; her daughter, Lindsey Gerke of Wauwatosa, WI; her mother, Fern Williams of Tomah, WI; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, John, her brother, Steven and an infant son.

Mary’s family would like to thank the caregivers who have helped her over the years.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 18, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tomah. Pastor Curt Backhaus will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Sunday, October 17, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Mary’s memory to St. Paul Lutheran School. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.