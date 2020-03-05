Mary Ann Mihalovic, 72, of La Crosse, our angel here on Earth, went to meet her Lord Monday, March, 2, 2020. Mary Ann’s family was raised in love and everyone who came in contact with her experienced that love. An excellent cook and love of nature. She spread that love. A celebration of life will be held from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Robins Nest on French Island. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolence may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.