GALESVILLE — Mary Ann (Paul) Bartel, age 101, died on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Marinuka Manor Nursing Home, Galesville, Wis. She was born to Roland and Louise (Gilles) Paul in La Crosse, Wis., on March 20, 1921, and graduated from Aquinas High School. She married William Robert Bartel on Feb. 28, 1949. Mary Ann was a member of St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, Catholic Daughters, and the Franciscan Skemp Auxiliary.

Mary Ann is survived by four sons: Joseph (Kathy) of Onalaska, William (Kelly) of Woodland, Calif., Paul (Sandra) of Holmen, and Daniel (Julie) of Chico, Calif.; one daughter, Anne Paremski of Holmen; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is further survived by one brother, Thomas Paul of Des Plaines, Ill.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 1976; son-in-law, Michael Paremski; three sisters, Ruth (Dave) Gianoli, Louise (Don) Schams, and Catherine (Sam) Condes; and five brothers, Bishop John Paul, Raymond (Mary) Paul, William (Carol) Paul, Joseph (Dorothy) Paul, James (Lucille) Paul, and foster brother, Francis (Frances) Hays.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, La Crosse. Visitation will be held on Friday at 9:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service at the church. Entombment will follow at Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Msgr. Richard Gilles will officiate. An online guestbook can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bishop John Paul Scholarship Endowment Fund (P.O. Box 4004, La Crosse, WI 54602-4004), Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice, or St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral.

Mary Ann’s family would like to offer a special thank you to Prairie Home Assisted Living, Marinuka Manor Nursing Home, and Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice for their wonderful care over the last years of Mary Ann’s life.