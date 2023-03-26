LA CROSSE — Mary Ann (Schroeder) Bradley, of La Crosse, passed away March 20, 2023, at age 98. She was born in Melrose, Minn., on December 11, 1924, to Otto and Anna (Gerding) Schroeder. Her early years of education took place in Freeburg and Caledonia having attended grades 1-8 in a one room school house in Freeburg and then graduated from Loretta High School in Caledonia. She received her first teaching degree certificate from Winona College and began teaching at age 20.

Mary Ann was married to Howard Bradley on December 27, 1951. He was the owner of Bradley Auto Sales in Decorah, Iowa. They settled in La Crosse, living first at Kingston Court Apartments. Upon starting a family, they purchased two homes, the second of which Mary Ann lived in for 60 years.

When pregnant with her first child in 1954, she resigned her teaching position as teaching while pregnant was not allowed at the time. With the encouragement of her husband, Mary Ann returned to La Crosse State College to complete her Bachelor's degree, and years later returned to school completing her Masters of Science degree. Her career included elementary schools in Farmington, Minn., Onalaska, and La Crescent, with most of her years teaching junior high school social studies in Holmen. Over the years she routinely encountered former students, many who commented on her being "a tough but good teacher"; her children could say the same about her as a mother, just add the word loving! She retired after having taught for 43 years. It was then that her "second career" began. Mary Ann provided 28 years of dedicated ministry to patients and families with the Mayo Clinic Spiritual Care Department. She was a Eucharistic minister at Blessed Sacrament Church and routinely visited shut ins and those living at Franciscan Assisted Living. She was a prayer partner at St. Rose Convent for Perpetual Adoration and after moving to Benedictine Villas often led the rosary for the weekly gathering.

In retirement she traveled often, visiting her children as well as travels to Mexico and Europe with friends in her early retirement years. Mary Ann loved her family with her favorite times being gathered with them on family vacations, holidays and trips to “the cabin.” Together they enjoyed laughter, games of euchre, dancing to Johnny Horton, fish fries, pancake breakfasts and cooking. Mom is remembered for her dedication and trust in prayer, her love of family, friends and church. May she forever rest in peace and dance in heaven.

She is survived by her beloved children: son, Howard (Rebecca) Bradley of Blaine, Wash., grandchildren: Tim and Thomas; son, Tim (Louanna) Bradley of Omaha, Neb., grandchildren: Kate (Bryce) Perica, Angela (Jeremy) Pepin, Kendra Bradley (Jake Bouchardt); daughter, Mary (Carson) Atwater of Winfield, IL, grandchildren: Carson, Cara (Nick) Jezierny, Anna; daughter, Tammy (Todd) Keating of Naperville, Ill., grandchildren: Lauren, Leah (Jordan) Simpson, Jackson; great- grandchildren: London and Camden Perica, Aria and Madison Pepin, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Bradley; brother, Earl and wife, Betty; sister, Irene and husband, Jim Simpson; sister, Claire and husband, Mike Bockenhauer and brother, John Schroeder.

We would like to thank the Benedictine Living Community of La Crosse staff and fellow residents, and Hospice care of Mayo Clinic for their love and dedication to Mary Ann.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Schumacher Kish Funeral Home, La Crosse.

A Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Father Peter Raj and Father Billy Dodge will be celebrated on Friday, March 31, at 10:30 a.m. preceded by the rosary recited by The Catholic Daughters of America at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, La Crosse. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home's website at www.schumacher-kish.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary Ann's name may be directed to the Aquinas Schools Foundation, Catholic Charities of La Crosse or Blessed Sacrament Parish.