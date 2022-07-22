EAU CLAIRE — Mary Ann Werlein (Miller), age 75 of Eau Claire, lost her brief battle with cancer on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Mary Ann was born on March 19, 1947, to Robert and Lucille (Baierl) Miller.

After graduating from Regis High School, Mary Ann worked for the City of Eau Claire for 47 years in the Inspection Department (10 years), the Police Department (23 years) and most recently for 14 years as an election technician at the Election Office. Throughout those years, she also volunteered in the community for Special Olympics for over 25 years, at Church bingo for over 25 years, and at the State Theatre ushering for over 10 years.

Mary Ann enjoyed going to Country Jam and Country Fest, playing cards with friends, casino trips and playing bingo. She also enjoyed watching the Brewers and traveled to Arizona with her husband to watch spring training. Mary Ann was Toby Keith’s biggest fan and attended at least one concert every year for over 20 years. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and rarely missed any of their events.

Mary Ann was very active and enjoyed sports. She enjoyed skiing and playing softball in her younger years. She also loved to golf and bowl. She started golfing at age 17 and got a hole in one on No. 2 at Mill Run, and would never let us forget it. At age 19, she started bowling and bowled for 55 years. She held league positions of president, secretary and treasurer. She bowled at nationals 37 times and state 52 times.

Those Mary Ann leaves behind to cherish her memory include her daughter, Pam (Travis) Swim and their children: Brandon, Caitlin, and Aubrey; her son Troy (Erika) Werlein and their children: Logan and Peyton; brother, Miles Miller; brother-in-law, Tom (Connie) Werlein; several nieces and nephews; and dear friends and neighbors.

Mary Ann was welcomed by her loving husband, Dick, of 53 years; her parents; sister and brother-in-law: Patricia and Gary Neill; and father and mother-in-law: Orville and Beatrice (Kremer) Werlein.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Sacred Heart Parish, 416 N. Dewey St., Eau Claire with Fr. Antony Joseph officiating. Visitation will be held prior from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Lunch will be served at Stokes, Prock, & Mundt Funeral Chapel after the memorial mass.

Fortunately, her family knows goodbyes are not forever. They simply mean I’ll miss you until we meet again.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mayo Hospice, especially nurse Frances and nurse Evelyn for the compassion and care they provided. The tenderness and sensitivity they showed our Mom at the end of her life is something we will never forget. You made it possible for her to stay in her home until the end of her life and made her final days comfortable and peaceful.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.