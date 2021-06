ONALASKA—Mary Anne Heiderscheit, 74, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2021 in her home.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.