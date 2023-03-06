CHIPPEWA FALLS — Mary Anne Jackson, age 90, of Chippewa Falls, died Friday March 3, 2023, with St. Joseph’s Hospice at the Rutledge Home.

Mary Anne was born September 5, 1932, in Regina Saskatchewan, Canada, to Mary Lillian (Brazziel) and Christian Alfred Smith (Schmitt). She was raised in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, where she graduated high school from Nutana Collegiate Institute in 1950, and college from the Thomas More School at the University of Saskatchewan in 1954 with majors in English and Philosophy. She came to the U.S. to work as a Social Worker for Catholic Charities in La Crosse after college. She also studied toward her master’s degree in Social Work at Catholic University in Washington, D.C., before being reassigned to work at the Diocesan office of Catholic Charities in Eau Claire. During that time, she met her future husband, Eugene R. Jackson, then Chippewa County District Attorney. She and Gene were married at St Patrick’s Church in Eau Claire, on November 26, 1960. She was a stay-at-home mom before returning to work as a Social Worker at Northern Center for the Developmentally Disabled from 1978 until her retirement in 1994.

She is survived by her four sons: John (Beth) of Eagan, Minn., Bob of Chippewa Falls, Rich of Hayward, Bill of Cudahy; her four grandchildren: Dave, Dan and Melissa Jackson of the Twin Cities, Clare Jackson of Hollywood, Calif.; brother-in-law, Len Fitzgerald; sisters-in-law: Betty Smith and Sharon Jackson; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary Anne was predeceased by her husband, Gene, in 1984; her parents; four siblings; brothers: Bill and Leonard Smith; sisters: Patricia Fitzgerald and Kathleen Cox; in-laws: Elmer and Anna Jackson; brothers in-law: John, Gerald, Ray and Bill Jackson, Rod Cox; sister-in-law, Teri Smith.

Our mother and grandmother was a happy, upbeat person who loved spending time with her family. She was a devout Catholic and great example for all of us in her faith and love for others. She greatly enjoyed her painting class with the Hugh Mandelert group for many years. Her immigration to America was a source of pride, and she loved being an American after being naturalized in 1961. She loved parish life at St. Charles and took pride singing in the funeral choir until she was 84. She was an excellent seamstress who sewed her own clothes, and American Girl Doll dresses for her two granddaughters.

She will be greatly missed by family and friends but is free from her suffering to reunite with her other loved ones in heaven. The family would like to thank the staff at Chippewa Manor, Dove Healthcare — Rutledge Home and St. Joseph’s Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, March 8, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael Gorman will be the celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Family and friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, March 8, at St. Charles Church, Chippewa Falls.

Horan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

