Mary B. Wieman

LA CROSSE — Mary B. Wieman, 78, of La Crosse, WI passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 in her home.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Deacon Bob Zietlow will officiate. Burial will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and face masks are mandatory. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. For a complete obituary visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

