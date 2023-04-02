Mary Beth Rudolph, 75, passed away peacefully March 23, 2023. She was born December 1, 1947, to Alois and Mary Louise Rudolph. A graduate of Aquinas High School and UW-La Crosse, she also pursued graduate work at UW-Stout in Menomonie. She was a voracious reader and regularly completed the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle. Mary Beth held various jobs during her lifetime, including early childhood educator and operating room technician. She retired, after decades of service, from AT&T where she was an active union member. Following retirement, she moved back to La Crosse where she enjoyed the camaraderie of classmates and friends.

She is survived by her siblings and their spouses: Don, Dave (Sandy), Al (Janice), Steve (Mary Ann), Mike (Evelyn) Rudolph and Ann (John) Zlabek and many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews on whom she showered her love as well as a child she placed for adoption.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two stillborn sisters, sister-in-law, Karin Rudolph and a niece, Sarah Zlabek.

In accordance with her wishes, her body has been cremated. Friends may call Wednesday, April 5, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Gathering Place Event Center, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Memorials may be directed to the charity of your choice. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.