Mary Brigh Hughes

MaryBrigh Hughes, age 63, passed away on Saturday, November 26 at her home in Money Creek. “Brigh” was born on November 18, 1959 in Rochester, the daughter of Robert and Margaret (Ogden) Hughes. She attended St. Pius X Grade School and graduated from Rochester Lourdes High School; she would also go on to attend Rochester Vocational & Technical College.

Brigh worked in many positions of customer service for companies such as: Sprint, the Houston American Legion, ProBuild, and eventually Winona County where she retired. Brigh loved meeting and interacting with everyone she met. She was happy starting up a conversation with a new friend wherever she was. Her greatest joy was traveling with a special group of family and friends especially if there was a casino (or several) involved!

Brigh died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones which has always been her wish following a very long, very complicated, and very courageous battle with cancer. She never gave in or gave up. She fought to the end with the same determination she showed throughout her journey. Brigh received outstanding care and compassion from everyone at Mayo Clinic/Skemp Hospital and Hospice, Houston Area Cancer Support, Inc (HACS) and life-long friends that helped the whole family through journey. Very special thanks to Mary Ann and Tom Ryan, Vicki and Mike Wente, Donna Wierzgacz, Shirley Reif and the countless neighbors and friends who visited, sent cards, brought food, accompanied her to endless appointments, tests, treatments and unending hours in waiting rooms. They were always there to help for which we are forever grateful. Brigh was preceded in death by her parents Robert and

Margaret Hughes and is survived by her sisters Maureen of Money Creek and Karen (John) Spading of Rochester and brothers Robert of Eyota and Kevin (Julie) Hughes of Surfside Beach, TX; her nieces Wendy (George) Caucutt and nephews Dean (Jessica) Spading, Jim (Kayla), Willie and Matthew Hughes and great nieces and nephews Aubrey, Ava, Natalie, Owen, Will and Kyle who always received great birthday and Christmas cards and brought great joy to her.

Mass of Christian Burial for Brigh will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 3 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Rushford. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, December 2 at the Hoff Funeral Home of Houston as well as one hour prior to Mass on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment will be held at the Money Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Mayo Clinic Cancer Research, Houston Area Cancer Support, Inc (HACS) or a charity of your choice.Houston Area Cancer Support, Inc (HACS), PO Box 75, Houston, MN 55943.