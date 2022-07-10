Mary C. Flottmeyer

LA CROSSE — Our mother, Mary Catherine (Howes) Flottmeyer, 91, of La Crosse died on July 6, 2022, surrounded by her children and loved ones at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse. She was born March 18, 1931, in Waukon, Iowa, to Raymond and Cecelia (Teeling) Howes. She attended Mercy School of Nursing and was a practicing nurse in Iowa and Wisconsin. After meeting her best friend, Albert Flottmeyer, they married on September 24, 1955, and moved to La Crosse.

Mary is survived by her children: Cecelia (James) Carse, Mary Elizabeth (Kirk) Malnor, James (Lisa) Flottmeyer, Robert (Nancy) Flottmeyer, William (Amy) Flottmeyer, Ann (Mitchell) Jones, Jane (Carlos) Suarez del Real, and Gregory (Erin) Flottmeyer; her grandchildren: Katherine (John Sabaka) Malnor, Edward (Greta) Lawrence, Benjamin (Samantha) Meysohn, Elise (Casey) Peterson, Emily Flottmeyer, John Jones, Cecelia Jones, Frances Flottmeyer, Albert Flottmeyer, Paul Flottmeyer, Thomas Flottmeyer, Jackson Flottmeyer, William Flottmeyer, and Alma Suarez del Real; and her great-grandchildren: June Sabaka, August Sabaka, Ena Lawrence, Bram Lawrence, and Kathleen Lawrence.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Flottmeyer; son, Eddie; her parents, Raymond and Cecelia Howes; and her brother, Edward Howes.

With her quiet dignity and grace, she guided her family through the path of life and instilled in her children the importance of education, the desire to venture out and experience the world, and the example to always treat others as you would want to be treated.

We will remember her tenacity, fortitude, and cold cookies. We love you, Mom. Give dad and Eddie a hug and kiss from us.

Thank you to Dr. Caroline Fisher, the Hospice team at Mayo Hospital, the Eagle Crest High Acuity team, and all her special friends who have helped her the last several months.

Mary requested memorials to Mary Mother of the Church and Aquinas High School.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Mary Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston St., from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, 130 Losey Blvd. S., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022; visitation 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with burial to take place in Catholic Cemetery.

