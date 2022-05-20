Mary C. Hoffman

TOMAH - Mary C. Hoffman, 106, of Tomah, WI, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Touch of Home Assisted Living in Tomah, WI.

Mary Christine was born February 29, 1916, to James and Mary Hansen in Byron Township where she spent her childhood and teen years on the family farm.

She married Julius Hoffman on September 4, 1935, and was proud to become a farm wife, working side by side with him. They were blessed with a daughter Amelia, "Amy."

Mary worked for over 20 years as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Tomah Memorial Hospital. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mary was a devoted and active member at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and a member of the Tomah Hospital Auxiliary.

Mary is survived by a grandson, Eric Bernhardt; granddaughter, Cynthia; great-grandson Jamie; along with nieces and nephews and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jul; daughter Amy; son-in-law Don and a granddaughter Roxanne.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, WI. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.