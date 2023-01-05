Mary Catherine Waldera, 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota surrounded by her family.

Mary was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Charles “Harry” and Bertha (Beardsley) Kirkey. Mary graduated from Trempealeau High School and La Crosse Technical School. She married Michael Waldera on June 19, 1965. Together they raised two children. Mary worked for many years at the YWCA in Winona, Minnesota as a bookkeeper, followed by the catering director at the Days Inn in La Crosse.

Survivors are her husband, Mike, of 57 years; a daughter, Tanya (Jim) Verse; her grandchildren, Mitchell (Katherine Lyons) Waldera, Kayla (Jake Jaborek) Waldera, Keegan and Kyler Verse; a sister, Alice Pawlicki and many other relatives and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a sister; two brothers and her beloved son, Todd.

Mary was a dedicated and devoted wife, mother, grandma, sister and friend. She always provided support and love to her family and friends. No matter what life handed to her, she always found something positive and through her we learned what resilience and perseverance truly is.

A visitation and short service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Zwickey Funeral Homes in Galesville, Wisconsin from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. service time. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Trempealeau.