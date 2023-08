LA CROSSE—Mary Cecile Havlik, 85, of La Crosse, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at the Mayo Clinic Health System. Memorial services will be held Friday, August 11, at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 1032 Caledonia St., La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.