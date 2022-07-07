 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Charlotte (Dexter) Rownd

LA CROSSE—Mary Charlotte (Dexter) Rownd, 92, of La Crosse, WI, peacefully passed away on June 18th, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Mary is survived by her son, Kenneth Rownd II; her daughters, Sandra (Phil) Williamson and Joni (Bruce) Sherin; seven grandchildren, Brooks, Geoff, Ginny, Jason, Jessica, Josh and Sarah, eight great grandchildren; and her sisters, Viva Hinkle, Washington, Kan., Carol Knowlden, Prescott, Ariz., and Cathie Pitts, Boise, Idaho.

There will be no memorial services, per Mary’s request. A small family gathering will take place at a later date for interment, at Oak Grove Cemetery, in La Crosse, Wis.

