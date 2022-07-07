LA CROSSE—Mary Charlotte (Dexter) Rownd, 92, of La Crosse, WI, peacefully passed away on June 18th, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Mary is survived by her son, Kenneth Rownd II; her daughters, Sandra (Phil) Williamson and Joni (Bruce) Sherin; seven grandchildren, Brooks, Geoff, Ginny, Jason, Jessica, Josh and Sarah, eight great grandchildren; and her sisters, Viva Hinkle, Washington, Kan., Carol Knowlden, Prescott, Ariz., and Cathie Pitts, Boise, Idaho.

There will be no memorial services, per Mary’s request. A small family gathering will take place at a later date for interment, at Oak Grove Cemetery, in La Crosse, Wis.