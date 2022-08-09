Mary E. Grode, affectionately known as Mimi, passed away at home with family on Friday, August 5, 2022. Mary was born August 28, 1931 to Dr. James and Eleanor McLoone. Mary’s lifespan of 90 years took her through the journey of changes and developments in the Lacrosse area. As a lifelong resident she would often reminisce about the good old days of hot dogs and movies that cost a nickel to countless other fond memories. As prices changed, so did life. Mary and her husband Bill of sixty-seven years raised three children in the area. They built a home where they both resided until their deaths.

Mary created countless memories for her family. Beautiful tables set, whether for pizza or Thanksgiving dinner, candles always lit, and silver dollars in chocolate birthday cakes to name a few. Summers were spent around the pool, where everyone could enjoy the flowers and yard that she tended to so meticulously. Mary’s favorite “go to” tool was a paint brush, and her favorite cooking ingredient was butter, lots of butter! What Mary lacked in height and weight, she made up for in true determination and absolute grit. Mary loved her family, her home and her surroundings. You will truly be missed mom.

Mary is survived by her three children, sons: Jim (Karen) Grode, Chris (Gloria) Grode and daughter, Barb (John) Young, her granddaughters: Jennifer Grode Kiela (Gary Kiela), Sarah Young (Jake Felton), her grandsons: John Young (Kylie Fanello) and Sam and Max Grode along with two beautiful great-granddaughters: Afton and Gwenivere Young; brothers, Dick McLoone, Bob (Pat) McLoone and her sister, Ann (Mike) Rand. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill and her brother, James McLoone.

Private family services will be held, per Mary's wishes. Should friends desire, donations may be made to the Coulee Region Humane Society or the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.