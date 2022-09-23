Mary Eileen Goodman

Mom was a strong-willed Ohioan who dared to become a Wisconsinite farmer. On her first trip to meet Dad, she got directed to the wrong Goodman ranch ... luckily for us, she found her way into Dad’s arms! She married and made it through 11 births, 20 grandchildren, hours of babysitting, and plenty of shouting (of course — only good curse words).

She was happiest in her garden, making pies, canning, playing card and word games, and a good round of King’s cribbage. She was especially happy winning Wordle with a 1-word guess, “IRONY.” It is ironic that another five-letter word will remain in our memories — her beautiful “SMILE.”

Mom had enough love in that big heart to spread it out over so many children and they all got her sarcastic, cantankerous, and self-deprecating humor that got us through many good and bad times with good advice. She leaves seven rambunctious sons: Joe (Miguel) Goodman of Spain, Tom (Anna) Goodman of Cadott, Mike (KJ) Goodman of Menomonie, Jimmy (Devon) Goodman of Texas, David Goodman of Fredonia, Chris (Ashley) Goodman of Fall Creek, and Tony (Averie) Goodman of Eau Claire. Though lesser in numbers but Mom’s joys are the four daughters she leaves behind: Judy (Steve) Szpak of Mequon, Cathy (Derrick) Holman of Iowa, Donna (Wayne) Muser of S.D., and Anna (Cody) Eslinger of Cadott.

We invite all to gather for a celebration of her life which will be held at Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott on Sunday, September 25, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and also one hour prior to the services Monday morning, September 26, 2022, at the Church. Prayers will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial with Father William Felix officiating will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Boyd followed by her burial at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery and lunch to follow.

We could say that Mom asked us to hold a party in her memory, but we all know that she would say that it was too much work, and she didn’t have time for such “Suckamanorchee.”

