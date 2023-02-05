Mary Elizabeth Urbanek, age 52, of Saint Paul, Minnesota, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 1, 2023, after her battle with colon cancer with close-knit, loving, special friends and family by her side. Mary was born on September 28, 1970, to Stanley J. and Elizabeth (Grossbach), later married Ron Von Urbanek in La Crosse, Wisconsin. After graduation from La Crosse Central High School in 1988, she went on to further her education at Minneapolis College of Art and Design. She remained active in the arts ever since.

Mary is survived by her brother, David Hutschenreuter, and his daughter, Jamie (Wes), and grandchildren, James, Austin, Nicolas, and Elizabeth, and son, Bryan (Josiah). She is also survived by her sister, Cari (Matt) Servais, and their daughter, Jessica, and son, Nathan. Mary is also survived by her Godfather, Jerry Grossbach, and Godmother, Kathleen McConnell. She is also survived by her very special friend, Jesse Haug, and their beloved dog, Helix.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Stanley Urbanek and Elizabeth A. Von; and grandparents, Joseph and Stella Urbanek of La Mesa, Calif., Carl Grossbach of Redwing, Minn., and Ermal and Milton Stoll of La Crosse, Wis.

Mary’s Celebration of Life will be held at the Gathering Place (133 Mason St., Onalaska, WI 54650) on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mary is requesting all family and friends, near and far, to come celebrate her with their stories. The family requests no flowers.

“Have a great day trip and share my stories.” — Mary

Mary’s family would especially like to thank Jesse Haug for his tender loving care of her during this difficult time. Thank you to Karen Haug & Lori McKenzie and Michael, Patrick, Lance, Stacy and Jamie and so many others. Online condolences can be left at www.couleecremation.com.