EDINA—Mary Elizabeth (Valtinson) Vevle of Edina, MN passed away on June 23, 2023 at age 93. Mary was born on October 14, 1929 in Long Island, NY to Rev. J.O. Valtinson and Marie (Erickson) Valtinson. She attended high school in DeKalb, IL and graduated from Augsburg College in Minneapolis in 1951. Mary went on to teach home economics in St. Frances, MN and Kerkhoven, MN. On December 26, 1954, Mary married Rev. Bob Vevle. Mary and Bob served Lutheran parishes in South Wayne and Coon Valley, WI. In 1972, they moved to Watertown, WI when Bob was called as administrator of Marquardt Manor. In 1982, they moved to Aberdeen, SD when Bob was called by the Church as administrator of Bethlehem Nursing Home. Upon retirement in 1992, they returned to their home in Watertown. In 2004, they moved to Edina to be closer to family.