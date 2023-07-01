EDINA—Mary Elizabeth (Valtinson) Vevle of Edina, MN passed away on June 23, 2023 at age 93. Mary was born on October 14, 1929 in Long Island, NY to Rev. J.O. Valtinson and Marie (Erickson) Valtinson. She attended high school in DeKalb, IL and graduated from Augsburg College in Minneapolis in 1951. Mary went on to teach home economics in St. Frances, MN and Kerkhoven, MN. On December 26, 1954, Mary married Rev. Bob Vevle. Mary and Bob served Lutheran parishes in South Wayne and Coon Valley, WI. In 1972, they moved to Watertown, WI when Bob was called as administrator of Marquardt Manor. In 1982, they moved to Aberdeen, SD when Bob was called by the Church as administrator of Bethlehem Nursing Home. Upon retirement in 1992, they returned to their home in Watertown. In 2004, they moved to Edina to be closer to family.
Survivors include her five daughters: Jan Allen of Huntsville, AL, Joan (Jim) McCord of Portland, OR, Kris (Steve) Sletten of Stoughton, WI, Krin (Sam) Reid of Edina, MN, Jean Vevle of Bloomington, MN; nine grandchildren: Alex (Holly) Allen, Justin (Michelle) Allen, Ethan (Whitney Moore) Allen, Ian (Ramsey) McCord, Siri (Joe Niemann) McCord, Kirsten (Matt Kessler) Sletten, Rena (Ike Landers) Sletten, Mari Reid, Lissi Reid; four great-grandchildren: Hadley, Zachary, Savannah and Amelia; sister, Lois Moore; sister-in-law, Betty Valtinson and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; son-in-law, Ralph Allen; her brother, Rev. Joe Valtinson, sister, Ruth Muehlenbeck and assorted in-laws, several nieces and parents.
Visitation will be at 10:00 AM and funeral services at 11:00 AM, Friday, July 7, 2023 at Normandale Lutheran Church in Edina. A reception will follow. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Eagle Grove, IA.
Arrangements are with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. www.northfieldfuneral.com