TOMAH—Mary Ellen A. Stees, 89, of Tomah, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Tomah Health. She was born on November 21, 1932, to Fred and Stella (Cunitz) Goetz on Summit Ridge. Mary Ellen attended country grade school on Summit Ridge which was within walking distance from the family farm. She was a member of the Tomah High School Graduating Class of 1951. On September 14, 1957, Mary Ellen was united in marriage to Jerry L. Stees at Summit Ridge. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2015. Earlier on Mary Ellen worked for the Power and Light Company in Tomah. Upon Jerry’s return from Fort Lewis, they started a family and Mary Ellen fell into the role of wife, mother, and homemaker. Together, Mary Ellen and Jerry purchased the Neitzel Furniture Mart, where they were the owner/operators for several years. Later in life, Mary Ellen worked for F&M Bank in the vault. First and foremost, Mary Ellen was an extremely proud mother and grandmother. Spending time with her grandchildren was of the utmost importance and she dearly loved baking and playing games with them. So many fond and precious memories have been made throughout the years. She also enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, reading especially the local newspapers, playing cribbage and in her younger years she enjoyed bowling. Mary Ellen had a pleasant and likeable demeanor. She wasn’t one to complain and was strong spirited. She will be forever remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother.