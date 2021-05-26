Mary Ellen (Jambois) Robertson, La Crosse, passed away May 24, 2021, at age 93. She was born October 13, 1927 to John Russell and Amelia Agnes (Gilardi) Jambois of Genoa, Wisconsin. She went to Aquinas High School and graduated in the class of 1945.

She worked at Hoeschler Drugs, Degen Berglund Pharmacy, and Standard Oil where she was an accountant. She met the love of her life, Joseph Dale Robertson and they were married in October of 1949. Joe was on the GI bill and was accepted to St. Norbert’s College, in DePere, Wisconsin, where they lived until he finished college and then moved back to the La Crosse area. Mom was so happy to be back in La Crosse where they purchased two homes, the latter she lived in for 51 years.

She was a very devoted Catholic and active in the Church. She was a member of St. Pius Church and St. Thomas More Church. She then became a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish for 51 years. She was the Regent of the Catholic Daughters of America for two terms. She dedicated her life to the Blessed Mother. She scheduled the lay distributors for 10 years as well.