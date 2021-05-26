Mary Ellen (Jambois) Robertson, La Crosse, passed away May 24, 2021, at age 93. She was born October 13, 1927 to John Russell and Amelia Agnes (Gilardi) Jambois of Genoa, Wisconsin. She went to Aquinas High School and graduated in the class of 1945.
She worked at Hoeschler Drugs, Degen Berglund Pharmacy, and Standard Oil where she was an accountant. She met the love of her life, Joseph Dale Robertson and they were married in October of 1949. Joe was on the GI bill and was accepted to St. Norbert’s College, in DePere, Wisconsin, where they lived until he finished college and then moved back to the La Crosse area. Mom was so happy to be back in La Crosse where they purchased two homes, the latter she lived in for 51 years.
She was a very devoted Catholic and active in the Church. She was a member of St. Pius Church and St. Thomas More Church. She then became a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish for 51 years. She was the Regent of the Catholic Daughters of America for two terms. She dedicated her life to the Blessed Mother. She scheduled the lay distributors for 10 years as well.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen A. (Moe) Lathrop of La Crescent; three grandchildren: Chad Lathrop of La Crescent, John (Amy) Lathrop of La Crescent, and Betsy Lathrop (Steve Hodson) of Onalaska; and two great-grandchildren: Quinn and Jason Lathrop, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Dale, her son Joseph John and her two brothers, Harold and Louis and their spouses.
We would like to thank Benedictine Living Community of La Crosse staff for their love and dedication to Mary Ellen.
Everybody that knew Mary Ellen loved her. Mary Ellen understood that love is “forgiving” and that love is for “giving”. She practiced this every day. In Christ’s name and through his love, Mary Ellen is now in the presence of God’s love.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. South, La Crosse. Rev. Peter Raj will officiate with burial to be held in Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will start at 9:30 AM until the time of Mass at Church on Thursday.
Pallbearers will be Chad Lathrop, John Lathrop, Steve Hodson, Mike Horstman, Judy Jambois and Bob Jambois.
