Mary Ellen (Lohmann) Lee

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Roncalli Newman Catholic Parish, 1732 State St, La Crosse, WI. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. A burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, curealz.org.