LA CROSSE, Wis. — Mary Ellen (MacPhetridge) Arlt, 75, of La Crosse was called to Heaven on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at her home from pancreatic cancer. She was born on December 27, 1946, in La Crosse to William and Evelyn (Zielke) MacPhetridge. She was a 1964 graduate of Central High School. On October 26, 1968, she married Joseph Arlt. Together they had two children.

Mary was employed at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in the Patient Business Services. She was later employed at Shopko and Walmart. Mary was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, which was also her childhood church.

Mary was a very fun, loving, and strong-willed person. She loved to garden and plant flowers. She always had gorgeous pots of flowers all around her house. Mary loved her dog Emma and enjoyed walking her at Goose Island Park. She liked to go fishing and was excited to catch even a little fish. She loved to redecorate her house and always had a project she was working on.

Of all the things Mary enjoyed, spending time with family and friends was the most important. Playing cards, games, attending her grandchildren’s sporting and school events, having her sister’s weekends, and get-togethers.

We would like to thank all our family, friends, and her neighbors for all the love, support, and help shown to Mary, not just recently, but throughout her life.

We would also like to thank all the doctors, nurses, medical staff, chaplains, Lisa and therapy dog Luna for their loving care for Mary and the amazing Hospice staff, especially Jackie, that not only loved and cared for Mary, but cared for us as well, and helped us through.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Stacey (Jason) Carlson of Alma Center, Wis.; her son, Brian (Sheila) Arlt of La Crosse; four grandchildren, Colton and Connor Carlson, and Shelby and Sydney Hanson; her sister, Nance (Steve) Quall of Minneapolis, Minn.; her brother, David MacPhetridge of La Crosse; and her dog, Emma.

Brothers and sisters-in-law: Rudolph Sr. (Kay) Arlt of Arizona, Margaret (Anthony) Spalla of DeSoto, Wis., Richard (Anne) Arlt of La Crosse, Rita (Ronald) Brueggen of Onalaska, Thomas (Linda) Arlt of Onalaska; and many nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Joe; a grandson, Carter Carlson; brother and sisters-in-law: Donald (Betty) MacPhetridge, and Mary MacPhetridge; and nephews and niece: Kenneth Arlt, Troy MacPhetridge, and Bridget Brueggen.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4141 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse. Pastor Harald Bringsjord will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Found in Mary’s wallet:

A Letter from Heaven

To my dearest family and friends, there is just some things I’d like to say. First of all, to let you know that I arrived okay. I am writing this from Heaven, where I dwell with God above. Where there’s no more tears or sadness, there is just eternal love. Please don’t be unhappy, just because I’m out of sight. Remember, that I am with you, every morning every noon and every night. That morning I had to leave you, when my life on earth was through, God picked me up and hugged me and said, “I welcome you.” And when it’s time for you to go, from that body to be free, remember you are not going, for you are coming here to be with me. I will always love you from that land above. Eternal love from heaven.