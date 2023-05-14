GALESVILLE — Mary Etta Anderson, 91, of Galesville, Wis., passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Marinuka Manor in Galesville. She was born on August 18, 1931, in Hardies Creek, Wis., the youngest of six children to Adolph and Verna (Hoeft) Byom. She graduated from Logan High School in 1950. She married Howard Anderson on September 11, 1954, at Trinity Lutheran Church in La Crosse, after meeting at the Avalon Ballroom. She had worked at the La Crosse Boy Scout office and the La Crosse Cooler Co. For a number of years, she was a stay-at-home mom before she started in home daycare. She loved fishing with a bobber and watching her children and grandchildren’s sporting events. Her family was always her number one priority.

She is survived by a daughter, Diane (James) Shuda of Onalaska; three sons: Paul (Eva) Anderson of Arcadia, Wis., Scott (Trisha) Anderson of Bonduel, Wis., and Daniel Anderson of Camp Douglas, Wis.; twelve grandchildren: Greg, Stephanie, Emily, Isaiah, Annika, Maria, Cole, Carli, Garrett, Gage, Gretta, Malena; five step-grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard; three sisters: Melva Young, Adeline Wosick, Vernell Quall and two brothers: Ellwood Byom, Delmar Byom.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday May 19, 2023, at First Lutheran Church, 410 Main Street in Onalaska. Pastor Jason Stanton will officiate. Burial will follow in the Onalaska City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Marinuka Manor for the love and care they gave to Mary Etta.

An online guestbook will be available at www.schumacher-kish.com.