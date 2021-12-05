Mary F. “Molly” Bueltel, 87 of La Crosse passed away peacefully on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Gundersen Health System. She was born March 24, 1934, in Benson, Minnesota, to John and Agnes (Donnelly) Dolan and graduated from Benson High School. Molly then worked at a dude ranch in Kansas before earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from St. Cloud State University.

Molly worked as a third-grade teacher in Excelsior, MN, prior to her marriage to Paul Bueltel on June 17, 1961, in Danvers, MN. The couple moved to the Bueltel family farm in St. Leo, MN, and then on to Minneapolis where Paul completed his schooling at Dunwoody before moving the family to La Crosse in 1965. Molly worked as a stay-at-home mom of three children and taught Sunday School. In 1977, she went to work for the Diocese of La Crosse as a secretary until the mid-1980s and was also a Girl Scout leader for multiple years. She then worked as an administrative assistant in a variety of offices for the La Crosse School District for several years until her retirement.

Molly and Paul loved to travel and take cruises. She enjoyed gardening, puzzles, reading and baking.

Molly is survived by her three children: Pat (Tina) Bueltel of La Crosse, Terry (Rick) Rymarz of Prairie du Chien, WI, and Meg (Andy) Bell of Rosemont, MN; four grandsons: Michael Bueltel, Joseph Bueltel, Matthew Bell and Thomas Bell; a sister-in-law, Kitty Dolan of St. Cloud, MN; a brother-in-law, August (Arlean) Bueltel of Savage, MN and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul in 2015, her parents and a brother, Pat Dolan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston Street, La Crosse with Rev. Brian D. Konopa officiating. Entombment will follow the meal in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, where a prayer service will be held at 4:30 p.m., and again at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

The Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.mmoclacrosse.org and select the YouTube link. The family request that masks be worn to those in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.