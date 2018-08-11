VIROQUA — Mary Fortney, 88, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 10, 2018, at the Bethel Home in Viroqua.
She was born Nov. 4, 1929, to Dr. Rufus and Alverda (Bekkedal) Fortney. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1947. She went on to graduate from Milwaukee Downer and the University of Wisconsin in Madison. She worked at the University of Wisconsin in Madison in the departmental library. After receiving her Master’s degree, she took a job at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. She retired from Northwestern and returned to Viroqua in 1995. After moving to Viroqua, she became very active on the Board of Directors of the Associates to Restore the Temple Theatre (ARTT). She also was active in the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Mary is survived by Martin Bekkedal and family, Maren Johnson and family, Tekla Bekkedal, Joanna Bekkedal Hersel’s children, Jon (Paulette) Hersel, Kristine (Arlin) Polsfut, Anne (Jack) Kane and Dean (Patty) Hersel. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Barbara. The family is very appreciative of the special care given Mary by Lorna Olson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 13, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua, with Pastor Yvonne Marshall officiating. Burial will be in the Viroqua Cemetery. Friends may call after 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.