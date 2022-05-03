Mary Grabon

LA CROSSE — Mary “Marlene” Grabon passed away at home due to natural causes on December 15, 2021, between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Marlene was born on May 29, 1968, in La Crosse and adopted by the Grabon family in 1968. She is survived by her longtime partner, Chris Kaufmann; their dog, Java, and their cats, Smoke and Oak.

Marlene loved the outdoors and spending time with her friends and family. Marlene and Java were the light of the room anytime they entered.

It is with great sorrow and pride that we celebrate the life of Mary Marlene Grabon.

A celebration of life will be held at the place we cherish most, Esofea park.

All are welcome, campsite 20a at 4 p.m. May 6, 2022, through May 7, 2022.